3 Cleveland Browns on expiring contracts they should trade (and 2 they shouldn't)
With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns should listen to offers for these 3 players, but not for a couple of others
By Randy Gurzi
Tuesday, Oct. 31 is the NFL Trade Deadline this year and while the Cleveland Browns have been quiet thus far, they could look to make a move before then. Most of the rumors surrounding them involve adding talent such as Derrick Henry or maybe a backup quarterback who could challenge P.J. Walker for the No. 2 spot.
There's another possibility for them to get involved in the deadline as well, which could be to trade away players on expiring contracts. With a talented roster that was capable of beating the 49ers and Colts without their star quarterback, Cleveland might be tempted to add draft capital rather than simply allow these players to walk and get nothing in return.
With that being said, here are three players they should be willing to deal if asked, and two they should hang onto and hang up no matter who calls.
Browns should listen to offers for Marquise Goodwin
Marquise Goodwin was added in the offseason as a potential deep threat to replace Anthony Schwartz. His tenure started with a rough patch as he was sidelined due to blood clots in his lungs and leg. Once he returned, the Browns felt confident enough to release Schwartz and Goodwin was active right away.
Now six games into their partnership, it's clear that Goodwin isn't an ideal fit. He's been targeted nine times has just three receptions for 10 yards and was on the wrong end of Deshaun Watson's pick against Indianapolis. He does have 38 yards on three rushing attempts but he hasn't provided the spark they hoped for.
Perhaps some team in need of receiver help might be willing to add the speedy veteran and if so, the Browns would be wise to take a fair offer and try to utilize more of their younger wideouts.