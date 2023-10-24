3 Quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could target ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
If the Cleveland Browns are concerned that Deshaun Watson might continue to struggle with his injured shoulder, they could look for some help ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline
By Randy Gurzi
Leave it to the Cleveland Browns to start out 4-2 while still having plenty of drama. A two-game winning streak should be enough for them to feel good about their start to the season but unfortunately, it's all been overshadowed by questions about the quarterback.
Deshaun Watson, who was added in a blockbuster trade and signed to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, missed two games with a rotator cuff strain but returned in Week 7. That comeback lasted just five passes as he went to the sideline following a hard hit.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game he was protecting his quarterback when he made the call to keep him on the sideline but it was clear the shoulder was still a problem. And now after their win over Indianapolis, all he will say is that Watson is "day-to-day."
Behind Watson is P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson who have each struggled. Should the injury linger, the Browns might want to consider making a move before the NFL Trade Deadline — and Stefanski should be pushing for this since he will be the sacapegoat of the season goes south.
With that being said, here are three signal-callers the Browns could try and land.
3. Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders
The easiest answer seems to be the most popular. During the Week 7 win, and after, fans were clamoring for the return of Jacoby Brissett. Currently with the Washington Commanders, Brissett was the starter for 11 games in 2022 and performed well.
Cleveland elected not to re-sign him and he's now serving as the backup to Sam Howell. Perhaps they would like a reunion now, similar to how they changed their minds earlier this season after passing on bringing back Kareem Hunt.
Of course, the one hold-up here would be Washington being willing to deal. Brissett is the only backup on the active roster and only Jake Fromm is on the practice squad. Still, it could be worth a call and it's not as if it would take Brissett long to get the playbook down since he already knows much of it.