Marquise Goodwin couldn't be happier to be back with teammates after returning to practice this week
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was all smiles after returning to practice Tuesday following blood clots in his legs and lungs had sidelined him from training camp and all four preseason games.
In an attempt to continue building chemistry with his new team, Goodwin remained with the team during his time on the non-football illness list.
According to a report by the Browns Tuesday, Goodwin was all smiles when discussing his excitement to get back on the field with his guys.
"Never, no doubt I'll be back. This is just something I had to deal with and overcome," Goodwin said. "I am just glad I was able to overcome this situation."
Goodwin, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL, is looking to enter the season healthy and help the Browns win any way he can.
Following practice, Goodwin also touched on if he had faith in his return to the game.
"No doubt in my mind," Goodwin said, "I knew I would come back. That’s why I stayed here every day with a smile on my face, positive attitude, because I knew I was coming back."
When asked how the past few weeks have affected him mentally, Goodwin responded by acknowledging that the experience has changed his mindset.
"I’m just more grateful," said Goodwin, "I think my perspective has changed in that sense. Just more grateful for life, more grateful for opportunity, because it could have very well ended. It could have been my last play in mini-camp, so I’m glad just to be back on the field for real."
This is great to hear from a guy who was staring a potential retirement in the face.
To be standing in front of the media, smiling, and answering questions after his first practice back with his teammates, must be a fantastic feeling for Goodwin.