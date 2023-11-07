Coach's Corner: Worst call of Week 9 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns were in complete control in Week 9, but one play could have kept Cleveland from a shutout victory.
The Cleveland Browns shut out the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 last Sunday, giving Cleveland their first shutout since 2007.
The Browns are currently in second place in the extremely close and competitive AFC North with a record of 5-3.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was 19/30 for 219 yards with two passing touchdowns as he returned to play. Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Cleveland’s defense continued its dominance of opposing teams, allowing Arizona just 58 total offensive yards and racking up seven sacks. But their shutout had the potential to be busted before it even started as a result of Cleveland's third drive.
On 4th and 3 from Arizona’s 36, with 3:46 remaining in the first quarter, Kevin Stefanski sent his offense back out onto the field to attempt to convert a first down.
Watson took the snap from shotgun and quickly dumped it off to his former Houston Texans go-to tight end, Jordan Akins.
Akins couldn’t get his hands around the ball on the low pass, which resulted in a turnover on downs, giving Arizona the ball on their 36-yard line.
Kevin Stefanski could have sent Dustin Hopkins and the special teams unit onto the field to put three early points on the board.
This was a game where Cleveland came out and performed as the team fans were hopeful for in training camp.
Overall, the Browns played a relatively clean game against the Cardinals, committing just six penalties for a loss of 65 yards.