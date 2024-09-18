Corey Bojorquez continues to be a massive weapon for Browns
In 2024, a lot of people will tell you that kicking doesn't matter in the NFL, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Many drives stall out and a kicker, whether a punter or a placekicker is needed to come in and either score points or flip the field. The latter part helped the Cleveland Browns defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, so yeah, kicking does matter.
The Browns made the right call by re-signing punter Corey Bojorquez in free agency and it is already paying off. Bojorquez punted the ball five times on Sunday afternoon against the Jags, with three of those punts landing inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line (all of which were in the fourth quarter) with one leading to more points for the away team.
Bojorquez booted a ball 39-yards and it took a bounce at the one-yard line before being placed at the 1.5-yard line. On the ensuing play, EDGE rusher Alex Wright busted through the line and took Jags QB Trevor Lawrence to the ground and out of the back of the end zone for a safety, giving the Browns a five-point lead.
Despite thinking he would not have to appear back in the game, Bojorquez was called upon one last time after the Browns went three-and-out, and placed the ball at the Jacksonville 10-yard line.
Having a punter like Bojorquez will be massive for the Browns this season, especially late in games as was seen last week. While this piece mainly focuses on Bojorquez, and rightfully so, I would be remiss if I didn't talk about kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Since joining the Browns last year, Hopkins as been looked at as a savior and a saint, and should never have to pay for a drink in the city of Cleveland. He has started this campaign 4/4 on field goals, with a pair coming from beyond 50 yards. The duo is as thick as thieves, which is a great thing, being that Bojorquez is the placeholder for Hopkins.
Regardless of whether it is a punt or a kick, it matters in the NFL and that could be the deciding factor between going to the postseason or sitting at home watching.