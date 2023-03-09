Daily Dawg Tags: Browns set to chase defensive stars when free agency opens
The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need, including a look at some star defensive players they're rumored to have their sights set on
We are less than a week away from the start of NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns are reportedly ready for business. Knowing they need to improve their defensive roster in order for Jim Schwartz to suceed as defensive coordinator, they're reportedly eyeing some big names.
The story on which players they're zeroed in on, and more, can be found in today's Daily Dawg Tags.
Cleveland Browns News
Browns have Javon Hargrave, Jessie Bates III, Yannick Ngakoue and other defenders on their radar as free agency begins — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"The Browns are poised to pounce on some of the best defenders in the NFL to hit the market on Monday, and will likely land a couple of them to help power new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme."- Cabot
Much has been made about the Browns cap space, or lack thereof, but it's all been overblown. EVery NFL team that wants to build a true contender flirts with the top of the cap, and the best GMs know how to make things work. With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Cleveland pull in one of these prized free agents, which would be a huge boost to their defense.
3 potential offseason trade targets for the Browns — Jacob Roach, Browns Wire
"The team has to find a way to get more dynamic and stretch the field vertically to truly open the offense up with Deshaun Watson. Elijah Moore was unhappy with his role in New York and he has more than enough speed to open the Browns’ offense up in 2023. The cost for the former second-round pick trade-wise shouldn’t be crazy and he is still on a rookie deal so the money would not be an issue."- Roach
Unsurprisingly, two of the targets on this list are wide receivers and both are capable of stretching the field. That's what Cleveland needs more than anything and someone such as Elijah Moore feels like a match made in heaven.
3 potential cap casualties the Cleveland Browns could be interested in
Our own Greg Newland looks around the league and identifies three players that could be cut in a savings move that Cleveland might be interested in targeting.
Browns: Kevin Stefanski has hilarious take on 20 carries per game stat
Throughout the 2022 season, the "run the damn ball" crowd got out of control. They believed all you needed to do was run the ball 20 times with Nick Chubb and the game would be won. Not exactly says Kevin Stefanski, who poked fun at that in a very engaging interview on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast.