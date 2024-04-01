What are the dates for all the Cleveland Browns offseason workouts?
Voluntary workouts are just around the corner
By Randy Gurzi
In mid-March, the new NFL year officially began. Since then, the Cleveland Browns have made several moves, including the addition of Jerry Jeudy. They also retained some of their top defensive free agents, including Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris.
The next big ticket item on the agenda is the NFL Draft. However, the Browns will start some of their offseason workouts before then.
Cleveland is set to host a voluntary workout in Berea starting April 16. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will be available to speak with the media that day, as will several players. On April 18, general manager Andrew Berry will have his turn.
Berry's focus will surely be on the draft at that point since it will be just one week later. This year, the event kicks off on April 25. After that, there will be more workouts, leading up to the 2024 training camp. Let's look at exactly when we can expect all the practices and workouts to take place.
Cleveland Browns offseason schedule
- Voluntary Workouts: April 16-18 (Media sessions will be available)
- NFL Draft: April 25-27
- Rookie Minicamp: May 10-12
- OTAs: May 21-23, 28-30, and June 3-6
- Veteran Minicamp: June 11-13
- Training Camp: TBD (Late July)
As they did in 2023, the Browns will head to the Greenbrier in West Virginia to start training camp. Andrew Berry announced they will return to Berea and host joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Coaches and players have historically stated teams get more from these practices than any preseason game.
Minnesota and Cleveland have had a connection over the past couple of years since the Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Browns staff to serve as GM. They're going through a rebuild after moving on from Kirk Cousins this offseason and will use these practices to help determine their path at quarterback.