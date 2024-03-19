Get to know Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
On March 9th it was announced Cleveland would be adding Jerry Jeudy to their 53-man roster in 2024, so who is the former Alabama wide receiver?
On March 9th, Adam Schefter announced that the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos have agreed to swap two draft picks (2024: 5th, 6th) for former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland had previously expressed interest in Jeudy last season, but no deal was made before the trade deadline last season.
So, who is Cleveland’s newest edition to the wide receiver room?
Jerry Jeudy was a five-star recruit out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the Nation. Jeudy committed to Alabama in 2017 and quickly cemented himself as one of the best receivers in Crimson Tide history. Jeudy took to social media in early January of 2020 and announced he would forego his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
During Jeudy’s time in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide made two National Championship appearances and won the title in 2021. Jeudy was named a 2018 first-team All-America, 2019 AFCA first-team All-American, and 2019 All-SEC. He also took home the Biletnikoff Award in 2018, which is given to the best receiver in the Country.
Jerry Jeudy - Alabama - 2017-19
- 42 Games
- 159 Receptions
- 2,742 Receiving Yards (17.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 26 Touchdowns
NFL scouts praised Jeudy and immediately listed him as one of the top five receivers in the class. At the Combine, Jeudy posted a 4.45-second 40-yard dash time, a 35-inch vertical, and a 10’ broad jump. Next Gen Stats ranked Jeudy fourth out of all wide receiver prospects with a score of 86, and NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Santonio Holmes.
Jeudy was selected 15th overall by the Denver Broncos, the second wide receiver taken off the board behind former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III. In his rookie season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards, 39 first downs, and three touchdowns through 16 games. The Broncos finished the 2020 regular season 5-11, fourth in the AFC West, and failed to make the playoffs.
In Jeudy’s second season in the league, he caught 38 passes for 467 yards and 22 first downs. Jeudy suffered a high right ankle sprain against the Giants and would be placed on IR for six weeks before returning in week eight against Washington. The Broncos finished the 2021 regular season 7-10, fourth in the AFC West, and were eliminated from playoff contention.
In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games, catching 67 passes for 972 yards, 41 first downs, and six touchdowns. He missed two games in November following a high ankle sprain suffered on the first play against the Tennessee Titans in week 10. The Broncos finished the 2022 regular season 5-11 and missed the playoffs for a third straight season since Jeudy’s arrival.
Jeudy suffered another setback in 2023 when the receiver was carted off the field in August due to a hamstring injury sustained during practice. Jeudy spent week one on the IR before returning in week two. Through 16 games, he caught 54 passes for 758 yards, 28 first downs, and two touchdowns. Denver finished the 2023 regular season 8-9, third in the AFC West, and was again eliminated from playoff contention.
Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos - 2020-2023
- 57 Games
- 211 Receptions
- 3,052 Receiving Yards (14.5 Yards Per Reception)
- 60.9 Reception Percentage
- 130 First Downs
- 11 Touchdowns
While Jeudy hadn’t performed at the level the Broncos thought he would when they selected him 15th overall in 2020, he is still a young player with plenty of time to learn and grow from childhood idol and former Alabama great Amari Cooper in Cleveland.