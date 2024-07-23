David Bell named as a potential Cleveland Browns cut candidate yet again
Whenever you are reading this, the Cleveland Browns 2024 campaign will be at training camp, leaving us a short amount of time before the regular season begins. With training camp comes some unfortunate conversations for players to have when they are being cut.
David Bell has been a popular candidate to be a potential camp casualty among speculating writers, and you can add Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network to that list. DPD's own Randy Gurzi didn't think Bell would make the cut in his latest 53-man roster prediction. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire listed Bell as a player on the roster bubble.
Last week I wrote that Bell was an offensive young player who needed to step up in training camp or else he could be looking for a different home come August or September. It seems a bit harsh, but that's just the optics of how NFL franchises operate. There are only so many roster slots available and sadly, many players get cut annually.
Bell has a lot of potential, but thus far in his career, he has just sort of been a guy. He made a few plays here and there, but the former third-round pick could be the odd-man-out in the Browns wide receiver room. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman are all ahead of Bell on the depth chart and then you can throw in rookie Jamari Thrash and James Proche II (return specialist), and that leaves Bell as the odd man out.
Should the predictions of Bell being cut come to fruition, it would mark yet another draft bust at the wide receiver position from Andrew Berry. He is better at acquiring wideouts via trade than drafting and developing them. However, due to how he has constructed the roster, this is a good problem for the Browns to have as they can get rid of talented players because they have even better players on better deals.