DeAndre Hopkins might not join Cleveland due to the Ravens and a former Browns WR
By Randy Gurzi
For months, there's been drama around DeAndre Hopkins who is looking for a new home in 2023. One possible suitor throughout the process has been the Cleveland Browns, but outside of Deshaun Watson saying they would like to play together again, things have been quiet on that front.
One reason for this could be a former Cleveland player and the contract he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Odell Beckham, Jr. signed a one-year deal with $15 million guaranteed with the Ravens this offseason despite missing the entire 2022 campaign while rehabbing a second torn ACL.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hopkins has reportedly set that as the floor for his contract negotiations — which is a stark contrast from earlier in the offseason when he was reportedly willing to work out a more affordable deal with a new team.
The Cleveland Browns aren't likely to break the bank for DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins still remains one of the top wide receivers in the NFL and he should be a success wherever he signs in 2023. But if the contract demands remain high, it's not likely the Browns are going to show interest.
While it's true he would upgrade their offense, they have spent a lot of resources at wideout already this offseason.
Cleveland essentially used their top two picks at the position, trading the No. 42 selection to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore and then using the 74th pick they got from New York on Cedric Tillman from Tennessee.
They also just added Amari Cooper last year, and he accounts for just under $24 million on the salary cap this season.
Andrew Berry is a calculated general manager and it's highly unlikely he made all those moves just to switch the plan up when a big name becomes available.
Of course, if the price were right he would change his tune, but thanks to OBJ and the Ravens, that's not likely to happen.