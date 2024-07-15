Deshaun Watson predicted to be Browns biggest bust
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson has a past that makes it easy for him to be disliked. He alluded to this when he said that the criticism he receives isn't about football anymore. While there's surely some truth to that, he's fooling himself if he thinks he's lived up to the contract he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Over the past two years, Watson has played in just 12 games and has completed just 59.8 percent of his passing attempts for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine picks. His accuracy has been an issue and former NFL receiver James Jones went as far as to say the Watson we saw in Houston is never coming back.
Watson can try and claim the criticism is a good thing but it won't stop until he performs better. And David Kenyon of Bleacher Report doesn't believe that will happen in 2024. Kenyon sees things going in the wrong direction, as he picked every team's biggest bust this year with Watson being the choice in Cleveland.
"Since his contract is fully guaranteed, Deshaun Watson isn't truly facing a make-or-break season. Cleveland may be too invested in him to actually move in a different direction in 2025 or beyond. From a perception lens, it's certainly the case. Watson has managed only 6.5 yards per attempt in 12 starts with the Browns. That would've ranked 25th in the league last year, for comparison."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
There's no denying Watson is entering a critical season. He won't get released due to his contract but the Browns could start looking for his replacement in 2025 should he continue to be an issue.
Cleveland has a team that can win even with average play, something they proved last year. However, to get to the Super Bowl, they need Watson to perform at a higher level. We have yet to see him prove he still has that in him, which is why there are so many negative predictions.