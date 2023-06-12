Are the Draft Dudes right about the Browns 2023 roster?
The Cleveland Browns have done a lot of work to their roster this offseason and many are taking notice. That includes the "Draft Dudes" who did a deep dive on this roster recently.
On a recent episode of Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino gave a comprehensive breakdown of the State of the Cleveland Browns 2023 roster.
For those of you not familiar with the show, (first of all, what are you doing with your life, and second, if you are a fan of the NFL then you should get familiar) with it — it's a podcast that encompasses the entirety of the NFL from scouting and drafting to roster construction and salary cap management. All the way from soup to nuts.
For this particular roster breakdown exercise, the Draft Dudes placed every player on the roster in one of seven buckets: Roster Cornerstone, Quality Starter, Adequate Starter, Replacement Level, Quality Depth, Rookie, Non-Roster Caliber, Practice Squad/Developmental, and Incomplete Evaluation.
Of the Browns 22 projected starters, Crabbs and Marino put six players in the Roster Cornerstone bucket. Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and Amari got the nod on the offensive side, while Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward did the same on the defensive side of the ball.
Seven players were tagged as Quality Starters: Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin, David Njoku, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Greg Newsome, and Juan Thornhill. An additional five players were placed in the Adequate Starter bucket: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jedrick Wills, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, and Grant Delpit. Only one projected starter, Jordan Elliott, was deemed as being a Replacement Level player.