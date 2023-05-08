Early look at Cleveland Browns training camp battles for 2023
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2023 NFL Draft and the major free agency waves behind us, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming camps. For the Cleveland Browns, these will be vital not only since they're going to be trying to rebuild their offensive attack around Deshaun Watson but also due to some important camp battles.
While the majority of their starting spots are taken up, there will be key reserve roles to be had. And with the injuries we've seen in recent years, that depth can be critical.
Here we look at four roster spots up for grabs and who will be facing off for those positions during camp.
Browns roster battle No. 4: Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, EDGE
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns added Alex Wright from UAB. He was expected to be a developmental player but due to injuries was thrust into a prominent role — which included five starts on the season.
He finished with no sacks but batted down five passes at the line of scrimmage and had 28 tackles. Cleveland felt strongly enough about him that they didn't go for a defensive end until Round 4, which was where they found Isaiah McGuire.
A product of Missouri, McGuire has a 265-pound frame and recorded 14.5 sacks in the SEC this season. He's got an uphill climb since Wright already has a year of NFL experience but there's no reason to think he can't push him for the primary reserve spot on the edge.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will likely employ a rotation on the line but being the first off the bench could be a huge win for either of these young defensive ends.