Early look at Cleveland Browns training camp battles for 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Browns roster battle No. 2: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kellen Mond, QB3
This one might not matter in the long run, but it could be a lot of fun.
Kellen Mond was added as a waiver wire claim last season after just one year with the Minnesota Vikings. It's rare a third-round pick is waived so quickly but the Browns were happy to bring him in.
Mond never saw the field but Cleveland liked him enough to keep him around even when Deshaun Watson returned. In need of a roster spot, it was Josh Dobbs who was let go — and he's now back with a seemingly firm grasp on the QB2 spot.
This means Mond is going to have to earn the third spot and it won't be easy. The Browns selected Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and if fans thought Dobbs was fun to watch in the preseason last year, they're gonna love DTR.
At UCLA, Thompson-Robinson was a highlight-reel waiting to happen. He was a dual-threat and while his passing yardage far exceeded what he did on the ground, he was always a threat to take off and run.
Of course, the same was said of Mond when he was at Texas A&M. While he made his share of impressive throws, he also moved the ball with his legs.
Cleveland clearly likes him, or they wouldn't have kept him on the roster for the entire 2022 campaign. But they also like Thompson-Robinson. It should be an interesting battle as these two fight for one spot on the 53-man roster.