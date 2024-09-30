Elijah Moore's father calls out Browns in latest unnecessary problem for Cleveland
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns didn't even last a whole month before all of their positive energy was sandblasted away. Deshaun Watson remains a toxic quarterback playing well below-average, and wide receiver Elijah Moore is once again back in the news after a lack of targets.
Moore, who requested a trade from the New York Jets when the team was 5-2 in his second season, has just 12 catches for 81 yards in his second season with the Browns.
A Twitter user named "Mooretolife2", who is Moore's father, criticized the Browns for only targeting his son once during the entire game despite him being "95% open all the time." Moore's father is joining a surprisingly deep group of wide receiver fathers calling out their team's quarterback alongside Odell Beckham Sr. and James Odunze.
The always-cryptic Moore may have been missed on a few open routes this season, but he isn't exactly tearing it up to the degree that Watson and the Browns need to force-feed him. As the offense spirals out of control, this is exactly what Cleveland did not need.
Elijah Moore's father calls out Browns for lack of targets, catches
After an encouraging rookie season with the Jets, Moore's production has fallen off a cliff. While fans of his will point to the fact he has suited up alongside subpar quarterbacks like Watson and Zach Wilson, Moore has averaged just over 31 yards per game since 2022.
Moore is also buried on Cleveland's depth chart. With the recently extended Jerry Jeudy and still effective Amari Cooper still ahead of him on a team that ultimately aspires to be a run-first attack, targets are going to be hard to come by without any major depth chart movement.
The idea of Moore has always been more enticing than what he has put on the field. While he has great speed and the ability to make plays as a YAC threat after the catch, he also has found it difficult to consistently get open against bigger cornerbacks. Add to that the fact he is a complete zero as a blocker, and the whole package is not all it was cracked up to be.
Moore and the Browns are likely not going to fix all of their issues instantly, which could lead to even more internal strife. Once again, the sky is falling in Cleveland, and family members are getting involved to further muddy the waters.