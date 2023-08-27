Final Cleveland Browns 53-man roster sees fan favorite released
• Who makes it at RB?
• Browns WR depth is legit this year
• The cutdown at CB will be tough
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Jaelon Darden
Marquise Goodwin (PUP)
Jakeem Grant, Sr. (IR)
Following the Jakeem Grant injury, the Browns go with six wide receivers but one name is noticeably absent — Austin Watkins, Jr. Every year, someone blows up in camp and the preseason and fans fall in love with that player. They then say there's no way they can't be on the 53-man roster.
When this happens, there are typically two results. One, they get released. Two, they make the roster and never contribute in the regular season.
For Watkins, he winds up being waived and despite his impressive work, he could very well go unclaimed. If so, he's going to be back on the practice squad and could be brought up if anyone gets injured.
The problem for him is that the numbers aren't there. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell are all locks. There's also Marquise Goodwin who could be back at some point this season.
What really hurts Watkins, however, is the fact that Jaelon Darden can return kicks. He was held out of the preseason finale but is cleared to play and could be the primary return man this season.
Watkins was a fun story but there's a reason he got so much time in the preseason while the names ahead of him did not. This won't be a popular move, but it's highly probable.