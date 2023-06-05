Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield ranked higher than Steelers' Kenny Pickett
By Randy Gurzi
It's a fun pastime for fans of divisional rivals to poke fun at one another. Unfortunately for Cleveland Browns fans, they've had to take a lot from those who follow the Pittsburgh Steelers but a recent quarterback ranking from Chris Simms should give those in the Dawg Pound a little ammunition.
Not only did Simms praise Deshaun Watson as a top-10 quarterback, but he ranked Kenny Pickett as a low-tier starter — just ahead of several players who are backups. Pickett came in at 25th overall, with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold of the San Francisco 49ers behind him at No. 26 and 27 respectively.
There's also Andy Dalton (28), Tyler Huntley (29), and Davis Mills (30) who are all reserves (or will be reserves) that finished near Pickett. But what's even more interesting is that Baker Mayfield, the Browns former quarterback who lost his starting job to Watson in 2022, came in one spot ahead of Pickett at 24.
Mayfield, who split time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's fighting for a starting spot with Kyle Trask and so far, it appears the main losers in this battle have been the fans — both Mayfield and Trask have struggled in OTAs.
Even so, Simms, who is a former NFL quarterback, believes Mayfield has more to offer an NFL team than Pickett at this point.
Of course, Steelers fans will point to Pickett's record as a starter (7-5) but there was a lot of talent around him — and if we're going QB Wins as a stat, Mayfield was 11-5 at one point when he had a strong supporting cast.
Either way, the Browns now have a quarterback ranked much higher than Pittsburgh. And the guy they moved on from in favor of that quarterback is also ranked higher.