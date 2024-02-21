Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
Shelby Harris, DT, Age: 32
The Browns defensive line could be in trouble this season. They were vastly improved due to the additions made at defensive tackle, which was headlined by the Dalvin Tomlinson signing. While Tomlinson signed for three-years, the remainder of their additions joined on one-year deals. One of those was Shelby Harris, a nine-year veteran who spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos.
Harris appeared in all 17 games with seven starts and was highly effective. He had 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and batted five passes at the line of scrimmage. Known for getting pressure in the passing game he was also surprisingly strong against the run in 2023. Even at 33, he would be welcomed back with open arms but might be able to get more money elsewhere. Time will tell.
Maurice Hurst, DT, Age: 28
Another one-year signing at D-tackle, Maurice Hurst was this season's low-risk/high-reward addition. He's been a good 3-tech throughout his career but has dealt with a lot of injuries — even missing all of 2022. He suited up for 13 games with the Browns and had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pressures, and one impressive interception.
Hurst is another player who should be retained but the cost is going to be the hang-up. He missed the final four games as well as the postseason, so durability remains a concern. Perhaps that plays in Andrew Berry's favor and he can get him on another affordable deal.
Jordan Elliott, DT, Age: 26
Before the season, Jordan Elliott felt like a bust. Then, he had his best campaign in 2023. The additions around him as well as the presence of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator helped Elliott improve. Now, the Browns have to decide if that warrants a new deal.
Za'Darius Smith, EDGE, Age: 31
Myles Garrett has one side of the line locked down but the Browns needed another pass-rusher on the edge. Za'Darius Smith was the man they targeted as they landed him in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. He got a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks but recorded just 5.5 sacks. He still could ask for a lot on the open market, so his return is questionable.