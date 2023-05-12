Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 2: Browns at Steelers (Monday Night Football)
During the 2022 season, we tried to warn everyone about writing off the Steelers. Do we want them to be terrible? Absolutely. Are they? No, far from it.
While they didn't make the playoffs last season, Mike Tomlin somehow rallied his troops and led them to a 9-8 campaign. They weren't winning pretty but that doesn't matter.
Now, they head into 2023 on the heels of a very successful draft. Many publications gave them the highest grade — right up there with Philadelphia and Indy — for their work. Pittsburgh landed Broderick Jones, Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, and Nick Herbig who could all be contributors as rookies.
Thankfully, the Browns also had a great offseason. Look for them to make a statement in their first meeting with arguably the most-hated team in the AFC North. Of course, they did that in 2022 so the hope will be that they can keep the momentum rolling when the re-match comes.
Final Score: Browns 28, Steelers 16
Week 3: Titans at Browns
The Titans made sure we will all remember their 2022 campaign as they went from 7-3 to 7-10 and lost the AFC South title to the Jaguars. It was a complete meltdown and even the Rocket Man Josh Dobbs couldn't save them.
This season, things could get even weirder as they're reportedly considering releasing Malik Willis after just one season — in favor of a dude who puts mayo in his coffee nonetheless. In short, this feels like a team heading in the wrong direction and Cleveland secures a statement win as they run all over them.
Final Score: Browns 41, Titans 17