Garrett Boles and 2 other trade targets for increasingly desperate Browns
With injuries piling up, the Cleveland Browns desperately need to address a few positions ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
At 2-2, the Cleveland Browns aren't off to the start they hoped for. Following an offseason of big moves, the Browns were expected to make a run in the AFC North.
While their start has been less than ideal, there's still plenty of time to turn things around. However, it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to kick the tires on these three players as a way to strengthen their roster as they head into a stretch of the season with several winnable games.
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
When Nick Chubb was lost for the season, the Browns elected to bring back Kareem Hunt, who was with them for the past four seasons. So far, that move hasn't paid off with Hunt recording just 25 yards on 10 rushing attempts in two games.
Ahead of him is Jerome Ford, who has 186 yards while averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. Those numbers are still a bit misleading since he had a huge chunk come on a 69-yard run against Pittsburgh. Take that one out and he has 117 yards on 49 attempts which is just 2.38 yards per rush.
Much of the blame falls on Cleveland's offensive line which has been struggling to open lanes in the ground game. Having said that, Chubb found a way to make it work and perhaps the Browns should look for another back to throw into the mix.
One option could be Antonio Gibson of the Washington Commanders. A former third-round pick, Gibson has a career average of 4.1 yards per attempt and is an excellent receiver out of the backfield as well — he even played wideout collegiately at Memphis.
Despite his success, which includes a 1,037-yard output in 2021, Washington has been playing Brian Robinson ahead of Gibson. That being the case — plus the fact that he's in the final year of his deal with a losing team — Gibson could be available at the deadline.
Adding him would give the Browns another option in the ground game, plus Gibson has experience as a return man which is an added bonus.