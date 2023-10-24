Grading the Browns defense in shootout victory over the Colts in Week 7
• Star Player makes game-changing plays
• Browns may have overlooked opponent
• Defense wound up doing just enough in the end
Browns Passing Defense: C+
Some may see this as a very generous grade as Gardner Minshew threw for 305 yards which is the most they have given up all season. Along with the yardage, Minshew had two passing touchdowns including a 75-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. to give the Colts a lead late in the fourth quarter. However, they get graded at a C+ because of one man... Myles Garrett. Garrett is Superman and he showed up when the team and fans needed him.
Even though they gave up two long touchdown passes and over 300 passing yards, the pass defense made huge plays and forced turnovers to give the team a chance at winning. They tallied four total sacks, three of which resulted in a fumble recovered by the Browns. Along with three passes defended and an interception by Denzel Ward, which led to a Browns field goal.
The defense may have given up a ton of yards and big plays but they made up for it by forcing turnovers and responding with big plays of their own. Yes, they did give up some big plays because from mental mistakes, but they directly impacted the outcome of the game. Garrett had two strip sacks, and both led to a touchdown. Za'Darius Smith had his first sack of the season and it was a strip sack to ice the game and give the Browns a win.
In the end, Cleveland's pass defense may have given up a lot of yards and big plays but they still played at a high level. They had some blunders that will be fixed by Jim Schwartz