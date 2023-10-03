Grading Browns defense in Week 4: Ravens punched Cleveland in the mouth
The Cleveland Browns defense looked elite the first three weeks, then spooky SZN hit and the Ravens offense haunted them
The calendar turned to October, marking the official start of Halloween season with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens acting as Michael Myers with the Cleveland Browns defense playing the role of the unsuspecting victims.
Baltimore was able to slice and dice the Browns defense for the majority of the contest, with Jackson having a say in all four Ravens' touchdowns.
Coming into the Week 4 AFC North showdown, Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said they were going to "take the fight" to Jackson. Well, like in many horror movies, that doesn't work out for the supposed hero of the flick.
Jackson didn't have a monster game in terms of throwing and rushing yardage, but he accounted for all four Ravens' touchdowns, two through the air - both to tight end Mark Andrews - and two on the ground. He finished 15/19 for 186 yards while rushing nine times for 27 yards.
The Browns were able to bring Jackson down on three occasions, but unfortunately, the offense was non-existent, failing to capitalize on momentum. Myles Garrett was able to sack Jackson and did what he could to help the defense, but it wasn't enough.
Cleveland fans held their collective breaths later in the game when Garrett stayed down on the field after having his leg rolled up on by a Baltimore player, but luckily he was able to walk off on his own accord and later returned to the game.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett was day-to-day with a foot injury but feels good about him. Phew.
The Ravens were able to rush for 131 yards, led by running back Gus Edwards, who had 48. Andrews, who is Jackson's favorite target, got back on track, grabbing five passes for 80 yards and the two scores.
Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith said ahead of the game, "We going over to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids." Well, they certainly did that, and then some.
For this week, the defensive unit of the Browns get a C+ grade. They were giving everything they had, but the offense was not able to sustain drives for very long, which put the defense back on the field, with minimal time to get a breather.
They can and will bounce back, as there is plenty of football to be played, but Sunday will not be a yearly October re-watch, like the original Halloween from 1978.