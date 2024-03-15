Grading Browns free agency first-wave: Biggest risk, most important move, and more
Andrew Berry is off to a hot start
By Greg Newland
We aren’t through a full week just yet, but the Cleveland Browns have been extremely active via free agency and trades to begin the 2024 season. This roster had only a few holes, and up to this point, Andrew Berry has done a nice job of filling them in without spending a fortune.
There's still plenty of talent on the board, but I would say the Browns are likely done spending big money for next season. At this point, they have filled up the depth chart nicely and will likely start to focus on the draft unless someone slips for the right price.
I know some wanted to see Berry spend more money and land a guy like Christian Wilkins or Calvin Ridley, but as we’ve seen in the past that strategy typically doesn’t work out, especially at wide receiver. Even though there are plenty of moves left to make, let’s grade out some of the free agency moves thus far.
Cleveland Browns Most Underrated Signing: Tony Brown
Right now, some of you may not even know that the Cleveland Browns signed Tony Brown as it happened early on Friday morning. Brown will get stuck as a backup cornerback on the depth chart but will have a major impact on special teams.
This signing makes a lot of sense with Brown’s history in Indianapolis with Bubba Ventrone who is the special teams coordinator in Cleveland. Brown is a guy who has a knack for getting downfield and is a tremendous open-field tackler.
This signing is also important because of the departure of Mike Ford. Another player that many forget about but was a major reason for the special team's improvement last year, specifically in coverage. We Brown’s fans know by now, that special teams matter, and seeing Berry invest is a fantastic sign. Berry gets an A+ for this one.