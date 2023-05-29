Greg Newsome called 'lackluster' and Browns are predicted to pass on extension
By Randy Gurzi
A former first round pick for the Cleveland Browns back in 2021, Greg Newsome II has had his name in the news cycle quite a bit this offseason.
Taken out of Northwestern, Newsome quickly became a starter but then during his second season, he was asked to play in the slot more due to the emergence of Martin Emerson. Unfortunately, Newsome didn't really love this role which led to rumors that he would request a trade.
He quickly refuted those reports and says he sees Cleveland as his long-term home. But do the Browns feel the same?
Matt Verderame of SI.com isn't so sure as he says Newsome has been "lackuster" this far as he predicts Cleveland won't pick up the fifth year on his option next season.
"So far, Newsome is off to a pretty lackluster career with the Browns. The former Northwestern star hasn’t found his footing in Cleveland’s secondary, registering 15 passes defensed and zero interceptions across two years. However, if Newsome can break out in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme, things could turn quickly for him. "- Verderame, SI.com
Of course, Verderame says things could change quickly under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and that could very well be the case.
Former defensive coordinator Joe Woods had Newsome and the rest of the Cleveland cornerbacks playing in zone most of the time, despite their success in man coverage. While he likely did this due to a lack of faith in their safeties, the fact that Schwartz is expected to play them to their strengths should be a huge plus.
Also, the Browns have shown they'll pick up the fifth-year option if the player shows promise. They did so with Baker Mayfield and Jedrick Wills.
Mayfield was eventually traded to Carolina but they have proven they like to have options with their players and that makes it seem likely Newsome gets at least a fifth year in Cleveland.