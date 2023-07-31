Hall of Fame Game: 3 Big storylines for Browns vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL preseason. Here are three big storylines to follow for Browns fans this Thursday.
Storyline No. 2: Can anyone separate in a crowded interior offensive line room?
The Browns offensive line is set at the top with all five starters returning this season. Even the backup tackle spots looked to be locked up with three-year veteran James Hudson and mammoth rookie Dawand Jones manning those positions.
However, the interior offensive line depth is anything but clear at this point. With two pure backup centers on the roster and four guards battling for opportunities, Thursday’s game will provide a platform for separation on the depth chart.
The backup center spot is a definite pivot point on the 53-man roster. On one side you have Nick Harris, who was the starter this time one year ago before a devastating knee injury ended his campaign in the opening drive of the first preseason game.
Harris is battling a sixth-round pick in Luke Wypler, who many believe has the upside of an eventual starting caliber center. If either can demonstrate the ability to moonlight as a backup guard, it could go a long way in cementing their spot on the roster.
The backup guards are in a log jam coming out of training camp. Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett, and Wes Martin are all competing for the same spot, swing guard. Dunn has previous experience as an emergency center, and the team has been high on Forbes for years. It is possible that they keep two backup guards on the roster, but it is not a certainty.
The Browns have traditionally kept 10 offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster under Andrew Berry, but if they plan on rostering seven wide receivers the squeeze could come in the O-line room. All six of these players are NFL caliber linemen, but with only two to three spots available these preseason game opportunities could be the separating factor.