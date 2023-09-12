Homage's Starter Jackets can help Browns fans conquer football weather
We all know Browns gear is the best part of our wardrobes.
By Randy Gurzi
There's nothing like a great throwback. Cleveland Browns fans know this all too well, as they were stoked earlier this offseason to see the franchise roll out an alternate helmet that pays homage to the past.
Now you can also throw it back with Homage, as the apparel company rolls out a stunning NFL Starter Jacket collection. For those who love Cleveland football, there are three stylish options available — orange, white, or brown.
This is the same style we saw in the 1990s when legendary head coach Bill Belichick was sporting the look.
His record might not have been the same in Cleveland as it has been in New England, but Belichick never looked better than he did when rocking this jacket.
Browns fans can beat the cold while looking great
Every Cleveland sports fan knows football brings cooler weather. That weather can get harsh when cheering on the Browns while sitting in the Dawg Pound on the shores of Lake Erie. This Starter Jacket will not only help combat that weather but also help you stand out among the crowd.
But don't wait. These can sell out in a hurry, so visit Homage and get yours before they're gone.
And while you're at it, look at some of the amazing shirts and hoodies they have available. They're the most comfortable material you will ever wear, and there are several different styles to help you show off your fandom.