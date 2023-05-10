How to watch the NFL Schedule Release: Date, Time & Channel
By Randy Gurzi
NFL Schedule Release will be on 5/11/23 and featured on the NFL Network
It's one of the most anticipated offseason for the Cleveland Browns in recent memory and we're close to seeing exactly how the season will look. That's right, the NFL Schedule Release is nearly here as the league will unveil the schedule on Thursday night.
Despite missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, hope has been renewed due to another aggressive offseason. One year after adding Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade — and stealing Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys — Cleveland went out and added Elijah Moore via trade as well as Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, Rodney McLeod, and Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency. Throw in the fact that Watson is going to start from Week 1 and this year could end in another playoff berth.
Of course, we've already known who would be on the schedule but knowing when they face off is just as important. In addition to this, single-game tickets will go on sale as well as soon as the schedule is made public. But when exactly will we know?
DATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023
TIME: 8:00 PM Eastern Time
CHANNEL: NFL Network, ESPN2
STREAMING: NFL+
Once the schedule is announced, it will still feel like a long time until the season begins. We still have training camp and the preseason to go through, but we will at least get exhibition games early as Cleveland is being featured in the Hall of Fame Game this year. Hopefully the Browns can make it worth the wait and finally get over the hump.