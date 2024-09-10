Internet detectives believe they uncovered Deshaun Watson burner account
By Randy Gurzi
Leroy Bickerstaff is not here for the Deshaun Watson slander. The account created in September 2024 is avidly defending the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback an the fierceness he's coming with has fans convinced it's actually Watson using a burner.
The Twitter account currently follows no one and has just one tweet, which went out during Monday Night Football. That was a defense of Watson, saying he would excel with someone such as Trent Williams playing left tackle.
While he might not have much original conent, Bickerstaff has been replying often to tweets. He's praising those who aren't ready to give up on Watson while bashing those who think the QB was to blame on Sunday.
One of the best examples features him going after Dan Orlovsky of ESPN. Orlovsky said the Cleveland offense can't function with Watson and should consider Jameis Winston as the starter. Bickerstaff did what many do with Orlovsky and made fun of him going out of the back of the end zone. Which is comical since Orlovsky is comfortable poking fun at himself for this.
He's also sharing videos from teammates who are defending Watson'sleadership and warrior mentality.
Fans truly believe this could be Watson trying to spin things in a positive light.
Watson struggled mightily on Sunday, going 24-of-45 for 169 yards with one touchdown and two picks. Fans have been upset over the performance and while Mr. Bickerstaff will preach patience, it's hard to expect that since the poor performance has been on repeat for three years now.