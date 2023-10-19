Is Derrick Henry a realistic option for Browns at NFL Trade Deadline?
Rumors of a Derrick Henry trade have surfaced ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline but could the Cleveland Browns actually be a landing spot?
By Randy Gurzi
The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching as every team has until Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 PM to swing any deals this year. The Cleveland Browns are currently sitting at 3-2 and many believe they should be buyers at the deadline — and Derrick Henry has suddenly been floated as a potential target.
Henry, a former second-round pick out of Alabama, has spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans. For the majority of his eight seasons in the league, he's been considered one of the top running backs in the NFL and even won the rushing title in 2019 with 1,540 yards and then followed that up with 2,027 yards in 2020.
This year, he has 425 yards and three touchdowns through six games but the Titans (2-4) could be willing to make a deal, especially considering Henry's deal expires at the end of the season. While there's sure to be no shortage of suitors, Cleveland has been thrown out as a potential landing spot since they're going to be without Nick Chubb for the rest of the 2023 campaign.
However, Jack Duffin of The OBR says he doesn't think Henry will be in play for the Browns. Not only does he cite the $7 million that he's still owed but also mentions the fact that the Titans will still want some significant compensation.
Unfortunately, there are some scenarios where the Browns could still see Henry this year — as an opponent with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals being named as more likely landing spots.
Would Derrick Henry ever join the Browns?
One interesting caveat that Duffin threw into his tweet about Henry was the possibility of Cleveland targeting him in free agency. With reports suggesting Chubb might not be able to suit up at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, he says Henry could be a potential target.
Cleveland currently has very limited cap space in 2024 but we've seen Andrew Berry get very creative, which means this might not be out of the question. Even so, it feels as though he would have more options than the Browns and might not want to share the load with Chubb once he does return.