Ja'Marr Chase rips Browns after embarrassing loss
Ja'Marr Chase likes to talk trash about the Cleveland Browns, even when his team loses by three touchdowns
By Randy Gurzi
Sometimes in sports, an opponent will give praise to their rivals when they're handed a tough loss. That's not the case with Ja'Marr Chase after his Cincinnati Bengals were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns.
In a 24-3 loss, Chase was held to just 39 yards on five receptions. The Cleveland secondary was insanely locked in as they also held the No. 2 receiver to no catches at all in the three-touchdown win.
Leading up to the game, Chase was a player who had plenty to say about the Browns — even giving Greg Newsome II some bulletin board material. But instead of being humbled or learning from the past, Chase doubled down and started calling the Browns "some elves" as he explained how upset he was about losing in Week 1.
“It’s frustrating because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves so I’m,” Chase said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I’m pissed on that end. We missed opportunites, we didn’t capitalize on that shit and we lost.”
Chase and the Bengals have had a lot of trouble with the Browns as of late. Cleveland has won six of the past seven games against Cincinnati and is now 1-5 against Joe Burrow.
As much as Chase wants to talk about the Browns, he has yet to truly deliver against them. The two sides will again face off to close out this season in Week 18 and while Chase is angry enough to keep picking on the Browns, this is probably another receipt that will be kept and used ahead of the final game of the year.
Next Week
Cleveland will head to Pittsburgh next week and play the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati will go home and host the Baltimore Ravens, who got a win in Week 1 over the Texans.