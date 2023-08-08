Ja'Marr Chase wants Joe Burrow to sit out against the Browns in Week 1
Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in camp and his teammate thinks he shouldn't play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Ja'Marr Chase caused a bit of a stir last week when he said that he didn't think Joe Burrow should play in Week 1 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel north to play the Cleveland Browns.
When given a chance to clarify his comments, Chase didn't hold back but instead doubled down. This time he clarified that he "100 percent" meant what he said and added that he doesn't want others telling Burrow he needs to rush back.
Chase added that he didn't say this as a statement of where Burrow is at in his recovery but that he's "worried about the bigger picture." He added that Cincinnati will be fine without Burrow at the beginning of the year as long as he's there when the season ends.
Chase was asked about an injury of his own from 2022 and he said he decided to give himself an extra week off to ensure he was fully healthy and suffered no setbacks. He wants the same for his teammate.
Browns have had success against Joe Burrow
Even if Burrow suits up, the Browns would have plenty of confidence. Not only have the Bengals started slow out of the gates as of late, but Burrow is still just 1-4 in his career against Cleveland.
Despite the comments from Chase, the Browns should prepare for this game as if Burrow is going to be under center. He's a strong competitor and still has plenty of time to get back to full health before the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland.