Joe Thomas weighs in on Joel Bitonio refusing help from Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns got their butts handed to them by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, getting whooped to the tune of a 33-17 final score. The final score is actually more pleasant looking than how the actual game went, as the Browns scored just three points in the first half and only added two touchdowns when the game was already out of reach.
It wasn't hard to notice how atrocious Deshaun Watson was in his 2024 debut, throwing for 169 yards off of 24 completions while tossing one touchdown to two interceptions. He was sacked six times.
Watson also fumbled the football once and this is where some drama might have emerged. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio recovered the fumble and when Watson went to help him up, Bitonio refused help from his quarterback. This, of course, went viral on social media, as most things do these days, because it made people speculate if Bitonio doesn't respect Watson.
Well, former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (who played with Bitonio for four years in Cleveland) said there was "nothing to see here".
Joe Thomas: Bitonio rejecting Watson had nothing to do with respect
Thomas explained that offensive linemen can't get up the same way that the "skinny skill guys" can. He described them as turtles and said that the easiest way for offensive linemen to get themselves off the ground is to roll over and push up from their knees.
In other words, Thomas claims this is a non-story. Bitonio simply wouldn't have been able to get up had he accepted Watson's help so he turned him down so he could get to his feet the only way he knows how.
It's not a surprise that people might try to make this into a story though. It's no secret that Watson has a negative reputation off the football field and now, with his atrocious play on the field, he's losing whatever respect people might have had for him.
Browns fans are hopeful that this was just one dud game from Watson but at this point, they might have to accept that this is the player Deshaun Watson is now.