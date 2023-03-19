Juan Thornhill sees Super Bowl in Cleveland Browns near future
In need of a free safety to help round out their defense, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year deal with Juan Thornhill who spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
They knew what they were getting as a player but likely didn't realize Thornhill was also going to serve as a recruiter as well as a hype man.
While speaking about his new team, Thornhill was highly complimentary. In his assessment, he even sees a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl.
"All of the pieces are here. They’ve got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl."- Thornhill via ClevelandBrowns.com
If anyone knows about Super Bowl rosters, it has to be Thornhill. During his four seasons with the Chiefs, he was a part of a perennial winner and has two Super Bowl rings to show for it. The first ring was won with him on IR as his rookie season ended before the postseason began due to a torn ACL.
However, Thornhill was a key piece to their second title as he helped them knock off the Philadelphia Eagles just over a month ago. His unit, which surrendered 24 points in the first half, turned it up a notch in the final 30 minutes and gave up just 11 points in the comeback win.
After the early moves made by Andrew Berry in the offseason, it's hard not to feel as though Thornhill is correct. Every hole seems to have been addressed, other than landing a third wide receiver. But with a pretty talented draft class and a shrinking list of needs, that could be where Cleveland looks at pick No. 42.
Even if the end result isn't a title, Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have done a tremendous job building a strong roster despite surrendering multiple draft picks in order to land Deshaun Watson.