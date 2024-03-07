Latest Joe Flacco comment pours cold water on Browns reunion
Don't get the No. 15 jerseys back out of the closest just yet
By Randy Gurzi
Joe Flacco got the Cleveland Browns fan base fired up when he said he would feel the best about returning to Cleveland in free agency. This came after reports surfaced that his representation met with the Browns during the Scouting Combine to discuss running it back in 2024.
Flacco, who has been as kind to the city of Cleveland as they have to him, said he had a "special feeling" while there. He also said that he still wants to try and find somewhere that he can see the field.
"Now, then you have to get into the world of is somebody actually going to give me a chance to play, and all the different things that go into that. But I can't help but have a special feeling about Cleveland."
To his credit, he sandwiched that phrase with positive comments about the organization he ended the 2023 campaign with. Again, the NFL Comeback Player of the Year is nothing if not grateful for the opportunity he received with a team that was once a rival.
Browns want Joe Flacco back but he earned a chance at playing
While he's appreciative of everything that happened with the Browns, it's tough to blame Flacco for taking his time. Unlike many free agents, he knows there aren't going to be many more opportunities for him, so now is the time to cash in -- even if that means cashing in on playing time.
At 39 years of age, Flacco proved he can still sling the football around the yard with 1,616 yards in just five starts. There will also be several teams in the market for a rookie quarterback who might be interested in him as a bridge starter. With his performance in 2023, he's earned the chance to see what's out there.
The good news for the Browns is that there's a real possibility he will return. If there are no starting spots to compete for, that means all things in free agency would be equal. And according to Flacco, that's all it will take for him to choose The Land.