Myles Garrett fired up fans at the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could run for the Mayor of Cleveland if he chose to. Garrett is so embroiled in the culture and events of the city that he is one of its finest cheerleaders. Though fans love him best on the football field, he can excite a Cleveland crowd in any setting.
That's why fans went crazy when during Game 3 of the NBA Playoff Series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Garrett, a minority owner of the Cavs, narrated a video about Cleveland's iconic sports history featuring some of its finest athletes including Jim Brown and Jim Thome.
As if that wasn't enough to get the fans whipped into a frenzy, Garrett appeared on the court after the video concluded.
He was wearing a Cavs t-shirt and waving a white towel, hyping the crowd in a way only he could.
Fans loved the Garrett sighting, but it was not enough to lift the Cavs
The Cavs lost Game 3 which turned out to be relatively one-sided on the part of the Celtics after a thrilling Game 2 win by the Cavs.
Garrett did everything he could do to get Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ready for a Cavs win. The only other thing he could do was put on a Cavs jersey and get on the court.
We know Garrett has game. He showed it to fans at the All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland in 2022. And we have seen countless videos of Garrett playing pick-up basketball. At one point, head coach Kevin Stefanski shut down Garrett's recreational basketball career, but is that moratorium still in place?
Garrett will soon be back on the field in Berea. If he chooses to participate in the optional OTAs, it will be sooner rather than later. OTAs are broken into three sessions of three days each on May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 3-6.
If the defending NFL DPOY chooses to skip the optional activities, he will report to the first mandatory events of the 2024 offseason, practices on June 11-13. Garrett has been vocal for years that he appreciates the individual honors bestowed upon him during his career but desires a Lombardi Trophy above all else because he believes the people of Cleveland deserve it.