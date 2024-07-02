Myles Garrett is still chasing down the Browns' unofficial sack record-holder
By Randy Gurzi
Myles Garrett has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped he would be when they took him first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Texas A&M product has already established himself as the best defensive lineman in franchise history and has the official records to prove it.
Garrett recorded 16 sacks in 2021 and then did so again in 2022. That put him ahead of Reggie Camp, who had the official record previously. Camp racked up 14 in 1984, a record that stood until Garrett came around.
However, there's one man who unofficially has more than both players. Bill Glass, who played in Cleveland from 1962 through 1968 unofficially recorded 77.5 sacks. That's fewer than Garrett's 88.5 but Glass did pick up 16.5 during the 1965 campaign — just one-half of a sack more than Garrett's official record.
Browns unofficial record holder was a dominant force
Sacks weren't an official statistic until the 1982 season but Pro Football Reference added the totals up dating back to 1960. These numbers are unofficial but they had Glass as the No. 1 all-time sack leader in franchise history until Garrett topped him.
Glass entered the NFL in 1958 and played four years with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Browns in 1962 and played the final seven years of his career with Cleveland. During that time, he had four seasons with double-digit sacks.
Again, Garrett is the official record-holder and no one can take that away from him. He's also the greatest pass-rusher the team has ever had — even though Glass was a major issue for opposing teams. Still, Garret is a half-sack shy of his unofficial single-season record. Perhaps he can chase that number in 2024 in addition to looking for a second consecutive NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.