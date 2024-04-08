New Browns logo could be on the way in 2024 along with white face mask
By Randy Gurzi
Fans have asked for it and they could be getting their wish. The Cleveland Browns ditched the ugly uniforms they wore from 2015-2019 and returned to their roots with the classic look they're known for. The retro look was universally praised but there was one complaint — the face mask.
Cleveland wore a white face mask on their orange helmets from 1975 through 1995 and from 1999 until 2005. They then went with a grey one and finally brown when they went to the new look in 2015.
In the 2020 redesign, they stuck with the brown face masks and fans have been asking for them to go full vintage. In 2023, they were teased when the look returned for home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That led to Cleveland social media star Chris McNeil's poll asking who wants the change to be permanent.
Surprisingly enough, executive vice president J.W. Johnson responded to the poll and asked fans to be patient. He added that there's a process before changes can be permanent.
Browns facemask change and logo update could be coming in 2024
Rumors have persisted this offseason that the white face mask will be back — and now, there's a possibility a logo change will be in order as well.
The good news is that this isn't likely to be a major logo change — so those who hate Brownie the Elf don't need to worry about him taking over the helmet logo. Also, we shouldn't fear the dog logo being the primary identifier.
Instead, it's likely just going to be an updated helmet with the white face mask. Then again, they could also decide to make the orange a little more orange-er.