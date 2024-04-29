NFL mock draft 2025: Browns finally pick in Round 1, land stud LT
Finally, the Browns have a pick in Round 1
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Round 2 Pick: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Everyone who follows the Cleveland Browns wants to see Nick Chubb bounce back and be the player he once was. One of the easiest people on the planet to root for, Chubb suffered a torn ACL and MCL that required two separate surgeries to repair. That's why he's not expected back by Week 1 and the Browns protected themselves by signing D'Onta Foreman to help carry the load until he returns.
Once Chubb is back, he's going to be given every opportunity to be the workhorse he was prior to the injury. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be realistic.
There's a chance Chubb doesn't return to form considering this is the second time he tore up the same knee. While he did bounce back better than ever last time, that was also in 2015 when he was still in college. Now, he's 28 years of age and will turn 29 during the season. Anyone who follows the NFL knows that age in itself can be a death sentence for running backs.
That's why the Browns wind up taking Trevor Etienne in Round 2 of this mock. The younger brother of Travis Etienne, Trevor started his career at Florida and had 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons. He's since transferred to Georgia and will be able to assert himself as a future NFL star if he can take the next step in their system.
As a caveat, they can even retain Chubb on a short-term deal and allow Etienne to work in a committee backfield with him. But he's also someone who could handle the full workload if need be.