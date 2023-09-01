NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
• Chiefs remain on top of the mountain
• Are the Eagles still the best in the NFC?
• Can the Cleveland Browns climb to the top of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
We're finally heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. The Cleveland Browns will have a tough task on their hands as they host the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals to kick off the season.
Even if Joe Burrow isn't ready to roll, this is a deep roster that they can't take lightly, even though the Browns roster is deep as well. General manager Andrew Berry has done an excellent job adding depth and that gives them a shot at making a run in the postseason this year.
With that being said, let's check out how Cleveland looks with our Week 1 NFL Power Rankings.
32. Arizona Cardinals
Last year, the Arizona Cardinals weren't very good and this season, they could be worse. Kyler Murray is injured and they don't know how long he will be out. They also just cut Colt McCoy and could end up starting Josh Dobbs at some point. While there are plenty of fans in Cleveland who will root for Dobbs, this isn't a great team right now.
31. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is the starter and has the tools to succeed. But he's also very young and this roster isn't great. 2023 could be a long year for the Ohio State product.
30. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts aren't in a great spot right now but they at least believe they have their quarterback of the future. After a few years of going with experienced veterans, they now turn to rookie Anthony Richardson.
He's a 'boom-or-bust' prospect that can be deadly with his legs — but will need to earn respect with his arm. There will likely be some growing pains this season as they undergo a change under center as well as head coach. They also could be without their best player before long.
29. Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder played in four games last year and the Atlanta Falcons were 2-2. However, he did very little and while the coaching staff believes in him, he has a lot to prove. As if that wasn't enough, the rest of the roster isn't great, outside of their top running backs.