NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
• Chiefs remain on top of the mountain
• Are the Eagles still the best in the NFC?
• Can the Cleveland Browns climb to the top of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson is cold blooded. The man cut his own son.
Now he and Trevor Lawrence are heading out to destroy the AFC South. This team is trending in the right direction for sure.
11. Baltimore Ravens
Some really like what the Baltimore Ravens did this offseason but it's a bit questionable. They're going to try to air the ball out more with a quarterback who doesn't throw it deep that well. And they added Odell Beckham, Jr. who wears out his welcome and is always around drama. They could actually drop in a hurry.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
If Joe Burrow were healthy, this would be a top-five team. Since he's not, the top-10 is generous. The only reason they don't fall farther is that he's not officially been ruled out for Week 1. If he is, they're underdogs and could struggle to start the year.
9. Cleveland Browns
No, the Cleveland Browns cannot pretend the Bengals aren't a threat even without Joe Burrow. But they do have the upper hand if he's not on the field in Week 1.
Perhaps if we look at both teams when they're fully healthy, the Bengals should be ahead of the Browns but right now, the issue with Burrow has them looking up at Cleveland — and a win in Week 1 would give them a ton of confidence.
They should be able to pull that off with Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Nick Chubb on offense. Not to mention a stacked defense that has been re-tooled to fit Jim Schwartz.