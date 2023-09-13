NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
16. Los Angeles Rams
After losing Matthew Stafford to an injury in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams were written off this year. They reminded everyone how explosive they could be with 334 yards through the air while winning 30-13 over Seattle. This was done even without Cooper Kupp, but they might have a new star with Puka Nacua gaining 119 yards on 10 receptions.
15. New York Jets
Yes, the New York Jets won but they also lost Aaron Rodgers for the year. That means there's a lot of doubt surrounding this team since Zach Wilson will be under center going forward. He's going to have to find ways to win games when the opposing quarterback doesn't throw three passes to Jordan Whitehead.
14. New England Patriots
If Kayshoun Boutte could have gotten his second foot down on a late fourth-down catch, the New England Patriots might have pulled off a huge comeback over the Eagles. As it stands, they're now 0-1 and looking up at Miami and the Jets. But it's still easier to believe in them than in New York right now, keeping them from being at the bottom of the AFC East rankings.
13. Cincinnati Bengals
Throughout the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals — and their fans — were talking about what they were going to do to the Browns in Week 1. But then when Week 1 came, they managed three points in a 24-3 loss and have since acted as though this game didn't mean anything to them.
Their wideouts were blanketed by Cleveland's secondary — and Ja'Marr Chase got so mad he started complaining about elves. They're still the two-time defending champions, so they will win their share of games but this was a rough start for them.