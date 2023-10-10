NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
28. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
Josh Dobbs finally started to struggle as he and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Bengals. As a whole, the Cardinals roster isn’t great and they just lost James Conner for a bit. Perhaps it’s time to see if they can at least win the No. 1 overall pick.
27. Chicago Bears (1-4)
On Thursday Night Football, we all saw what the Chicago Bears offense could be. Justin Fields was electric with 282 yards passing and four touchdowns — to go along with 57 yards on the ground. Three of his touchdowns went to D.J. Moore, who had 230 yards on eight receptions. It was an exciting game but now the question is whether or not they can repeat it — because that's been the issue with Fields so far in his career.
26. New England Patriots (1-4)
This season is going to go down as one to forget for the New England Patriots. They started out losing but were at least competitive. Over the past two weeks, they've quickly fallen apart with two lopsided losses. Bill Belichick will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time but he might need to hang it up before tarnishing his reputation.
25. Washington Commanders (2-3)
The Washington Commanders were exposed by the Chicago Bears this past weekend as they fall farther behind in the NFC East. Eric Bieniemy headed to D.C. as an attempt to become a head coach and that could wind up coming on an interim basis if they don't improve.