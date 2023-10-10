NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
12. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
After adding Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints became the favorites in the NFC South. They started out with two close wins but lost to Green Bay followed by Tampa Bay. Now, they get back above .500 since they stopped playing 'bay' teams. An easy win over New England has them right behind the Bucs which could make their Week 17 re-match a lot of fun to watch.
11. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
If the Dallas Cowboys want to be taken seriously, they need to figure out how to get it done against good teams. Year after year, they rack up impressive wins over subpar opponents only to get knocked down when it counts. This Sunday, that happened when the 49ers ran away with one on SNF against them.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Somehow, they did it again. The Steelers found a way to win late as Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to upset the Ravens. Suddenly, the Steelers are in first place in the AFC North and the team no one was worried about again boasts a winning record.
9. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
At 3-2, the Buffalo Bills are still fine when it comes to standings in the AFC East — and the AFC as a whole. The problem is that they've been wildly inconsistent and at some point, Josh Allen has to start protecting the ball better.