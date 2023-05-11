NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: Tracking every 2023 schedule leak
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL will be able to plan out the year soon as the NFL Schedule is set to be released at 8:00 pm on Thursday night.
Most of the confirmed dates center around the NFL International Series, but a few other big-time contests have been revealed as well. In addition to that, there are rumors flying and we do our best to bring them all together here.
Atlanta Falcons Schedule Rumors
The Falcons are rumored to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 13
The Falcons will play the Jaguars in London in Week 4 (confirmed)
Baltimore Ravens Schedule Rumors
Baltimore will play the Titans in London in Week 6 (confirmed)
Buffalo Bills Schedule Rumors
The Jets and Bills will play on Monday Night Football in Week 1
Buffalo will play the Jaguars in London in Week 5
Carolina Panthers Schedule Rumors
Carolina is expected to play the Falcons in Week 1
Chicago Bears Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Chicago
Cincinnati Bengals Schedule Rumors
The Bengals and Browns are expected to face off in Week 1
Chiefs and Bengals will play in Week 17 - New Year's Eve
Cleveland Browns Schedule Rumors
The Bengals and Browns are expected to face off in Week 1
Dallas Cowboys Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for the Cowboys
Denver Broncos Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Denver
Detroit Lions Schedule Rumors
Week 1 is rumored to begin with Kansas City facing the Lions
Green Bay Packers Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Green Bay
Houston Texans Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Houston
Indianapolis Colts Schedule Rumors
New England and Indianapolis will play in Frankfurt in Week 10 (confirmed)
Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Rumors
The Falcons will play the Jaguars in London in Week 4 (confirmed)
Buffalo will play the Jaguars in London in Week 5
Kansas City Chiefs Schedule Rumors
Week 1 is rumored to begin with Kansas City facing the Lions
Miami and Kansas City will play in Frankfurt in Week 9
Kansas City and Las Vegas will face off on Christmas Day
Chiefs and Bengals will play in Week 17 - New Year's Eve
Las Vegas Raiders Schedule Rumors
Kansas City and Las Vegas will face off on Christmas Day
Los Angeles Chargers Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for the Chargers
Los Angeles Rams Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for the Rams
Miami Dolphins Schedule Rumors
Miami and Kansas City will play in Frankfurt in Week 9
The Jets and Dolphins will be in the first-ever Black Friday Game, Week 12 (Confirmed)
Minnesota Vikings Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Minnesota
New England Patriots Schedule Rumors
New England and Indianapolis will play in Frankfurt in Week 10 (confirmed)
New Orleans Saints Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for New Orleans
New York Giants Schedule Rumors
Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day, Week 16 (Confirmed)
New York Jets Schedule Rumors
The Jets and Bills will play on Monday Night Football in Week 1
The Jets and Dolphins will be in the first-ever Black Friday Game, Week 12 (Confirmed)
Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Rumors
Eagles and Niners are expected to play in Week 13 (Rumor)
Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day, Week 16 (Confirmed)
Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Pittsburgh
San Francisco 49ers Schedule Rumors
Eagles and Niners are expected to play in Week 13 (Rumor)
Seattle Seahawks Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Seattle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for Tampa Bay
Tennessee Titans Schedule Rumors
The Titans will face the Ravens in London in Week 6 (Confirmed)
Washington Commanders Schedule Rumors
No leaks available yet for the Commanders