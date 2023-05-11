Fansided
NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: Tracking every 2023 schedule leak

By Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL will be able to plan out the year soon as the NFL Schedule is set to be released at 8:00 pm on Thursday night.

Most of the confirmed dates center around the NFL International Series, but a few other big-time contests have been revealed as well. In addition to that, there are rumors flying and we do our best to bring them all together here.

Atlanta Falcons Schedule Rumors

The Falcons are rumored to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 13
The Falcons will play the Jaguars in London in Week 4 (confirmed)

Baltimore Ravens Schedule Rumors

Baltimore will play the Titans in London in Week 6 (confirmed)

Buffalo Bills Schedule Rumors

The Jets and Bills will play on Monday Night Football in Week 1
Buffalo will play the Jaguars in London in Week 5

Carolina Panthers Schedule Rumors

Carolina is expected to play the Falcons in Week 1

Chicago Bears Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Chicago

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule Rumors

The Bengals and Browns are expected to face off in Week 1
Chiefs and Bengals will play in Week 17 - New Year's Eve

Cleveland Browns Schedule Rumors

The Bengals and Browns are expected to face off in Week 1

Dallas Cowboys Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for the Cowboys

Denver Broncos Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Denver

Detroit Lions Schedule Rumors

Week 1 is rumored to begin with Kansas City facing the Lions

Green Bay Packers Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Green Bay

Houston Texans Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Houston

Indianapolis Colts Schedule Rumors

New England and Indianapolis will play in Frankfurt in Week 10 (confirmed)

Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Rumors

The Falcons will play the Jaguars in London in Week 4 (confirmed)
Buffalo will play the Jaguars in London in Week 5

Kansas City Chiefs Schedule Rumors

Week 1 is rumored to begin with Kansas City facing the Lions
Miami and Kansas City will play in Frankfurt in Week 9
Kansas City and Las Vegas will face off on Christmas Day
Chiefs and Bengals will play in Week 17 - New Year's Eve

Las Vegas Raiders Schedule Rumors

Kansas City and Las Vegas will face off on Christmas Day

Los Angeles Chargers Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for the Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for the Rams

Miami Dolphins Schedule Rumors

Miami and Kansas City will play in Frankfurt in Week 9
The Jets and Dolphins will be in the first-ever Black Friday Game, Week 12 (Confirmed)

Minnesota Vikings Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Minnesota

New England Patriots Schedule Rumors

New England and Indianapolis will play in Frankfurt in Week 10 (confirmed)

New Orleans Saints Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for New Orleans

New York Giants Schedule Rumors

Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day, Week 16 (Confirmed)

New York Jets Schedule Rumors

The Jets and Bills will play on Monday Night Football in Week 1
The Jets and Dolphins will be in the first-ever Black Friday Game, Week 12 (Confirmed)

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Rumors

Eagles and Niners are expected to play in Week 13 (Rumor)
Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day, Week 16 (Confirmed)

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Pittsburgh

San Francisco 49ers Schedule Rumors

Eagles and Niners are expected to play in Week 13 (Rumor)

Seattle Seahawks Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Seattle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for Tampa Bay

Tennessee Titans Schedule Rumors

The Titans will face the Ravens in London in Week 6 (Confirmed)

Washington Commanders Schedule Rumors

No leaks available yet for the Commanders

