Ogbonnia Okoronkwo named Browns most underrated player
By Randy Gurzi
There were some big names added this offseason by the Cleveland Browns, which is why one of their signings has been overlooked to some degree.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was their first addition during free agency but has since been overshadowed by Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Za'Darius Smith — and that's just on the defensive side of the ball.
Even so, the Browns haven't forgotten about him and plan to employ him as a pass-rushing specialist and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire thinks he will shine in this role. While naming one underrated player for all 32 teams, he selected Okoronkwo for the Browns, even saying he's "on the brink of greatness."
"Smith and Tomlinson, the former Vikings, are more known entities, while Okoronkwo is far less of a household name. Maybe that changes this season, as the ex-Texans edge-rusher seems to be on the brink of greatness. "- Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Okoronkwo, originally a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, played three seasons with the Rams (he missed his rookie campaign due to a foot injury) and then joined the Houston Texans in 2022. He had the best season of his young career, with 44 tackles and 5.0 sacks.
While he won't be a full-time starter, that's not the worst thing for him. He's at his best when getting after the quarterback and coming in to spell Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith — or even working alongside them in a lineup with Smith moving inside — will allow him to focus on his specialty.
For his career, Okoronkwo has 78 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass defenses. He was also part of the Rams Super Bowl run in 2021, winning a title with them before heading to Houston last year.