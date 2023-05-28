Once promising Browns wide receiver announces retirement at 25
By Randy Gurzi
Isaiah Weston was added to the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2022 season and there was a strong belief he could wind up making the roster.
Weston had the size (6-foot-3 and 214 pounds) and speed (4.42 in the 40-yard dash), and leaping ability (40-inch vertical) to really make an impact. He also had some impressive numbers at Northern Iowa, putting up 109 receptions for 2,468 yards with 21 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he never got a chance to show what he could do for Cleveland since he was sidelined as a rookie with a torn ACL. For Weston, this was the second time he suffered the injury and it was recently announced that he's hanging up his cleats as the second tear was too much to overcome.
Weston's agent, Harold Lewis, informed Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report that the 25-year-old decided to move on.
"It was a lot for him coming back from his second ACL surgery… It just felt like it was time to move on, unfortunately. He’s a great kid and had a huge upside."- Weston's agent Harold Lewis
It's a stark reminder of how short the shelf life is for an NFL player — and how hard it is to capitalize. Weston had to fight just to get his shot and before even making an appearance in a game, he's moving to the next chapter in his life.
Weston missed the entire 2018 campaign with UNI and was able to come back to put up some gaudy numbers in 2019. That season, he recoreded 43 receptions for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He missed time early in the 2021 campaign as well.