One Cleveland Browns rookie is already looking like starter
Week 1 of the preseason is in the books as the Cleveland Browns took on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. Cleveland fans are thankful it was a preseason game as they lost 23-10. Like many teams, the Browns sat most of their starters, which helped give a better look at some of the rookies and backups looking to make the team.
The great thing about preseason games is the amount of young talent that gets snaps to show what they can bring to the table. This is also the bad thing about preseason games. So many players are rotating in and out that you can only take away so much from such a small sample size for most players.
However, there is always something to take away. Even though he is probably not going to be starting this year unless the Browns worst nightmare happens, He still looked a little like a starter after the game.
WR Jamari Thrash
Fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash showed out a little bit catching three passes for a team-high 43 yards and a long of 22. All three of his catches were on the same drive. He showed his ability to get open as he was wide open on his 22-yard catch. Along with making some nice grabs in traffic giving fans a look at his contested catching ability.
The rookie receiver received some praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski during his post-game press conference.
""Jamari did some nice things catching the ball, in some contested areas or loud areas if you will, I thought he came down with the ball and did a very nice job.""- Kevin Stefanski
Fans should look forward to watching Thrash in the next couple of weeks, as he will be fighting for not only snaps but to also make the roster. As he gets more preseason snaps and targets look for him to be on the radar for the 53-man roster.