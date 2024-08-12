3 cut candidates after the first preseason game
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns lost their first preseason game of the year. While the game wasn't the most meaningful, there was a lot to be learned. Some players helped their chance to make the roster, while others hurt their chance. Based on their performance in the preseason game, the following three players should be cut.
James Hudson III
James Hudson has struggled ever since getting drafted in the fourth round in 2021. Yesterday's game was no different, even when not going up against starting caliber players. He continues to give up sacks and quarterback pressures.
The Browns are not in a position that they can wait for Hudson to develop. They've already done that, allowing him the last three years to come into his own. If the Browns are serious about contending for a Super Bowl this year, they can not trust Hudson in a meaningful role, and that includes backup swing tackle.
Siaki Ika
Siaki Ika is still young and adjusting to the NFL. There is no doubt about that as Ika is only heading into his second year. The hope was that he would use the offseason to learn the position better and learn how to be a contributing member on the defense.
However, he hasn't been able to do so. Instead he stands out for his negative plays, jumping offsides and being pushed around by backups. This quality of play is unacceptable and even got him removed from the game yesterday.
The Browns are in a rough spot with Ika. They spent good draft capital on him, but they might not be able to justify keeping him on the roster. The team has tremendous depth on the defensive line and Ika should not be on the team going into Week 1.
Tyler Huntley
Tyler Huntley played well against the Packers. He looked in control of the offense and was able to lead some drives. Huntley was able to complete 66.7% of his passes for 41 yards and added in two rushes for 13 yards.
Huntley's play is not why he should be cut. Instead, it is the play of Dorian Thompson Robinson. The second year player seemed to be in complete control of the offense during his time on the field. He was able to complete 14 out of 18 passes for 134 yards, while making some impressive throws.
This is why it is imperative that the Browns cut Huntley. They need to give DTR as many reps as possible to allow him to continue to develop. DTR is fully capable of being the teams backup quarterback, which will allow the Browns to allocate the traditional amount spent on backups to other positions on the team.