One Free Agent the Cleveland Browns should re-sign
As the Cleveland Browns look to improve their roster this month in free agency, here's one player they should consider bringing back.
The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL are gearing up for free agency this month. This time of year, rumors swirl and every team's fans and media are concerned with their team winning the offseason. The Browns are no different, apparently winning offseasons since their re-birth in 1999.
But as GM Andrew Berry and his staff begin to re-work their roster for the 2023 campaign, they should strongly consider bringing back one of their own. The Browns traded a draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last season for linebacker Deion Jones. Jones, a former Pro Bowl-caliber player, didn't take a snap before being traded to Cleveland in late October.
The fact is, the Browns didn't see the best version of Jones due to him not playing or having a normal training camp. They should bring him back on a team friendly contract and actually see what they indeed traded for last season.
I know his PFF grades weren't great but I thought he did a decent job for what he was asked to do. He appeared to play decent in coverage, better than any linebacker Cleveland had not named Anthony Walker. He also showed a knack for making impact plays with 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. All this while not getting starter reps for Cleveland.
At the bare minimum, trading a draft pick for only a half-season of play is not a smart move. I would love to see that draft pick be worth something and the only way that can happen is if they bring Jones back. And if he's not working out in training camp then cut him. But they need to see the best version of what they traded for and the only way to do that is by re-signing him.