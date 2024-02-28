One free agent from every team the Browns could target this offseason
There will be plenty of talented free agents available if the Cleveland Browns want to improve their roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Dallas Cowboys: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE
He's not flashy or boastful, so Dorance Armstrong never gets much attention. Despite this, the six-year veteran shows up and gets the job done. Over the past two seasons, Armstrong has 16 sacks and more than made up for the Cowboys' loss of Randy Gregory — but still, no one pays him any attention. That could change in free agency but if not, the Browns should try and scoop him up.
Denver Broncos: Cam Fleming, OT
It's hard to imagine Andrew Berry being comfortable going into the season with James Hudson as the primary backup to Jed Wills. That's why Cam Fleming would make sense. He's not a well-known player but he's a quality swing tackle who can start if needed.
Detroit Lions: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S
A leg injury cost C.J. Gardner-Johnson all but three games in 2023. He was signed by the Detroit Lions to a one-year deal following a six-interception campaign in Philadelphia. He could be looking for a new home once again and would be an upgrade over what they got from Rodney McLeod.
Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, RB
Listed at 247 pounds. A.J. Dillon is a bruiser but he's coming off a rough campaign. Dillon averaged just 3.4 yards per rush and had 613 yards with two touchdowns. Perhaps a change of scenery would help him bounce back.
Houston Texans: Devin Singletary, RB
New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey worked with Devin Singletary in Buffalo. Perhaps he would be able to persuade the running back to join the Browns offense this year. If so, he would be the perfect complement to Nick Chubb while also being able to carry the load early in the season as Chubb recovers from his knee injury.
Indianapolis Colts: Zack Moss, RB
Zack Moss also has ties to Ken Dorsey, however, he was traded away in 2022. There's no telling if there were hard feelings there but if there aren't, then this could be a good pairing.
Jacksonville Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB
An edge rusher in college, K'Lavon Chaisson has spent his entire NFL career at linebacker. He's best-suited to get after the quarterback and perhaps the Browns could bring him in to do just that.
Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went off in 2023 but the Browns are far from set at linebacker. Anthony Walker, Jr., Sione Taktaki, and Jacob Phillips are all free agents. Cleveland could try and bring some of their players back or they could go after someone such as Willie Gay, Jr. who would be an upgrade.